Editor:

About a fifth of all new national Covid 19 cases over the past two weeks have originated in Florida. It also has the fourth-highest hospitalization rate in the nation.

Defiant Governor "DeathSantis" is still making it easier for the virus to propagate.

When will Floridians realize what an butt he is?

John R. Munn

Englewood

