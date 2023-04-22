Abortion Ban quietly signed into law April, 13, 2023 and the Constitutional Carry law set for July, 1, 2023.
Am I living on Earth II or do we have something backwards? Restricting women’s abortion rights and expanding access to guns with no license, no training and in many cases no background checks.
Our governor is playing games at the expense of the people of Florida in order to secure the MAGA Republican nomination and then “steal” the election using the Electoral College to become the president.
DeSantis classified the Ukrainian War as a “Territorial Dispute.” This man is totally ignorant about foreign affairs.
With his anti-woke agenda he has removed books from classrooms. Just the thing to ‘protect’ our children from the truth about our history, the bad and the good, the struggles and the accomplishments.
He is educated but he is no educator.
Woke means awareness. Aware of the truth of our history; aware of the complications of foreign affairs and aware of our people. We are a mixture from every corner of this earth, with every religion, every set of values but with the discipline of the laws and morals that has made America as strong as it is in many ways. We have been the bright light around the world.
If only we could all heal our divide and recognize the truth, adhere to our democratic principles and respect each others' views. I’m 85 and I hope to see it some day.
