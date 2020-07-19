Editor:
Mr. DeSantis (The title of governor left off on purpose, that term indicates leadership. Not the case here):
When are you going to put the needs of the citizens of the state of Florida over your apparent need to gain favor with a mad man? As a result of your need to prove your support of the whims of this mad man, people are dying. In fact, it would seem that you are committing genocide for money and to gain the favor of this mad man. The poor and medically at risk are your victims.
Many of us have not forgotten the short lived campaign ad in which you pandered to this mad man, “pimping out” your child in the process.
At what point are you going to rise to the occasion and become a leader as opposed to Mr. Trump’s (once again title left out because it does not apply) lackey?
With much respect.
Dennis Hansen
Sarasota
