Editor:

The views expressed in The Daily Sun's Our View of May 27th reflect that our governor's refusal to allow cruise lines to operate using CDC guidelines for sailing clearly reflects a warped view of science, business, and public interest.

The article was measured in tone and accurate in detail. Let's wish cruisers from Florida (and there are thousands) as well as those from all over the U.S. and the world who also cruise from Florida, bon voyage! And on election day let's also wave goodbye to Gov DeSantis.

Richard Philips

Englewood

