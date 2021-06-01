Editor:
The views expressed in The Daily Sun's Our View of May 27th reflect that our governor's refusal to allow cruise lines to operate using CDC guidelines for sailing clearly reflects a warped view of science, business, and public interest.
The article was measured in tone and accurate in detail. Let's wish cruisers from Florida (and there are thousands) as well as those from all over the U.S. and the world who also cruise from Florida, bon voyage! And on election day let's also wave goodbye to Gov DeSantis.
Richard Philips
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.