Florida Governor DeSantis has backed away from his threat to withhold salaries of school officials implementing mask policies. The governor’s lawyers apparently told him what the rest of us already knew, namely that governors do not have the authority to withhold local school district salaries.
This setback for DeSantis is reminiscent of the many setbacks past President Trump faced over issues such as the Muslim ban. Rather than review the legality of a matter before taking action, autocrats like Trump and DeSantis announce wild intentions while playing to their Fox News base. Following a more detailed review – like checking the law, for example – these leaders are forced to walk back what they have said.
A recent front-page piece in the Daily Sun stated that nearly 150 Covid-19 cases have been reported in area schools. While the governor talks tough in opposition to mask mandates, our school-aged children are getting sick.
The governor needs to realize that his constituency is made up of more than people who share his aversion to wearing masks, a simple act that scientific experts agree would save lives. To ensure that our children — especially those under age 12 — are protected, we need to tell our governor to lift his anti-mask mandate.
