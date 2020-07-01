Editor:
There were 5,508 new cases today and tomorrow it will, more than likely, be still more. And, sadly, our leaders are doing nothing.
The only action that will stop this trend is quarantine and lock down. Social distancing and face masks alone won’t do it, but are a requirement for those essential trips (eg: for food etc.) when quarantine must be broken. Gov. Ron DeSantis knows this full well and is, woefully, derelict in his duty to do something about it.
He should summon his courage and take appropriate action immediately to bring this about. Anything short of this is would not be effective and would be grounds for his replacement in the next election.
James G (Jack) Smith
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.