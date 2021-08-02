Floridians’ right to vote has been curtailed as the result of a new law recently signed by Governor DeSantis, but the right to catch and spread COVID-19 shall not be infringed.
Despite recently altering his anti-vax message as his supporters continue to get sick and die, our governor has consistently touted the sanctified right to refuse to be vaccinated. Florida is responsible for one in five new COVID-19 cases in this country, so perhaps DeSantis’ motto for the state should be “Live free and die.”
The policies of DeSantis cannot be called conservatism. “Small government” is not mandating that cruise lines cannot enforce their own policies about preventing COVID-19. It seems that he has turned his administration into a death cult. While in office, he has depressed voting rights and civil rights while increasing the right to infect others with a deadly disease. He calls this political leadership, but there is nothing political about this deadly disease. For demagogues like DeSantis, however, everything is about winning the next race and staying in power.
DeSantis is not doing a thing to lead his state out of this mess. In fact, he has done everything to thwart COVID-19 prevention, and has betrayed the citizens of Florida by his vaccine skepticism, cynicism, and selfishness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.