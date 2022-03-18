DeSantis holds a prestigious law degree. In other words, he’s a lawyer. He is not an epidemiologist, an educator, a pediatrician, an obstetrician, geneticist, psychologist, statistician, or a woman. He is also not a good listener.
In a recent poll by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Laboratory, 60% opposed the restrictive abortion bill with no exceptions for rape or incest. Polls also show a majority of Floridians in favor of legalizing marijuana for adult consumption, but DeSantis says he’s not fond of the pungent odor.
Qualified teachers oppose the proposed Florida Standard Assessment (FSA) stating it will benefit neither students or teachers.
DeSantis pushed for voting restrictions despite Republicans touting that Florida’s 2020 election was “fair and transparent.”
To add credibility his “research” on all things pandemic, DeSantis appointed a like-minded surgeon general, then bullied a group of high school students, telling them “masks do nothing.”
Perhaps most alarming is the Parental Rights in Education bill. (Don’t Say Gay). Both the American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics tell us this bill may lead to an increase in suicide among LGBTQ youth, already at frightening high risk. A child who has same sex parents couldn’t discuss a camping trip with their moms or read their “What I did on spring break essay” about going to Disney World with their dads.
DeSantis is not qualified to make unilateral decisions that put his constituents at risk. Nevertheless, the governor persists. You know what to do in ’22.
