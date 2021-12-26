Let’s not blow the golden opportunity that we have ahead of us. We can take back control of the House and Senate in 2022, and potentially the White House in 2024.
The unpopularity of this administration and both houses is really at an all-time low.
Trump in 2024 is not the answer. I wish he were our president now, but his rhetoric and baggage along with his advanced age in 2024 will be a losing proposition.
The Democrats have a quagmire. The uber-liberal New York Times recently ran a column (by conservative columnist Bret Stephens) saying that Biden should not run for reelection, questioning his age and cognitive abilities to do so.
I could see Kamala losing all 50 states, so she’s out. Have you noticed Hillary Clinton squawking again? Let her run again in 2024 and see what happens.
We have a golden opportunity in Ron DeSantis. He’s young, articulate, tough but palatable to the fence wobblers, well-educated and a veteran.
The Democrats are really overplaying their hands with these entirely unnecessary lock downs and restrictions they place on small businesses and citizens. We have to play our cards right.
Let's have fond memories of Trump, his accomplishments as well as his schtick! Let's just quietly accept the Kyle Rittenhouse win and not immortalize the lucky little tyke. We have the keys to the car! Don't wreck it!
