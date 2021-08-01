Trump sycophants like DeSantis don’t like things counted.
DeSantis who acts like a puny version of a weak Trump so far isn’t surrounded by an indicted entourage.
Unlike Trump there is no indication DeSantis has paid off any porn stars nor has DeSantis been accused of molesting women. Nevertheless both DeSantis and Trump don’t like accurate counting.
Accurate tabulations of votes is never liked when the count is not in DeSantis or Trump’s favor.
Today, they discourage those who just might not vote for them by making it harder to vote.
As wrong as this is, it is not as deadly as not addressing a pandemic. Under DeSantis 30,000 Floridians have died and that is using DeSantis’s counting. If you seek to undercount unfavorable votes then undercounting Covid-19 deaths seems like a small stretch.
DeSantis took on the Florida doctor in chief roll initially casting doubt on vaccinating all and introduced a vaccine lottery that suppressed easy access to vaccines.
Now that many of DeSantis’s supporters aren’t vaccinated and are dying, DeSantis now wants them all to get vaccinated. As the deaths grow DeSantis wants deaths undercounted and has discouraged accurate reporting.
The myth that dead Democrats keep voting was addressed with restrictions on absentee ballots that impacted the living.
Maybe DeSantis will now seek to promote absentee ballots from unvaccinated DeSantis voters sedated on respirators.
