Editor:

Ron DeSantis wants permitless carry in Florida before he leaves office. To prevent senseless homicides and shooting of police, We the People must act. Write or call Sen.Albritton (albalbritton.ben.web@FLSenate.gov, (860-487-5027) Sen. Gruters (joe.gruters@FLsenate.gov, (860-487-5033) and Representative Grant (michael.grant@myfloridahouse.gov, (850-717-5075) in support of our officers and citizens. Tell them to vote no!


