Governor DeSantis is desperately trying to point fingers at anyone and anything to divert attention from his failure to protect the citizens of Florida from the spread of the coronavirus delta variant. He wants us to believe he has handled the crisis effectively just as he fights against life-saving measures such as vaccine mandates and school mask requirements. He insists it’s President Biden’s open border policy that’s causing the spread.
DeSantis doesn’t want you to know that Biden is denying entry to migrants in the name of a public health emergency declaration, and it’s had a major effect in turning back migrants. Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas reports that any migrant who tests positive for the virus is immediately isolated. The odds of undocumented migrants infecting U.S. citizens appear relatively small.
Republican officials have a long history of scapegoating immigrants as vectors for disease. Furthermore, it’s politically useful to blame the pandemic on migrants because it shifts the blame onto a Democrat and away from the real problem — the unvaccinated — a group that, according to Kaiser Family Foundation, is mostly made up of Republicans.
Don’t let DeSantis fool you. His COVID-19 policies, or lack thereof, are the cause of the spread of this disease in Florida. No ifs, no ands, no buts.
