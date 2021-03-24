Editor:
Taking the indefensible “we shouldn’t rest on our laurels” stance, Governor DeSantis has proposed - despite claiming the 2020 state election was “the most successful election of any in the country” - several “ballot integrity” measures including requiring voters to register annually for mail-in ballots. Many of the issues raised in the governor’s voting integrity proposals are already covered under existing law.
As with numerous states across the country, our Republican governor is preening before the MAGA base to show how tough he is on voting issues.
It’s all flash and no cash. Former Trump administration official Chris Krebs said the election was “one of the most secure in the nation’s history.” Krebs was Tweet-fired by Trump shortly after making that claim because it didn’t comport with the former president’s lies about the election.
Our governor is proving once again that it’s not about facts.
President Biden won the 2020 election, a fact which over 50 court cases have confirmed. Yet our governor touts “voting reform,” all to keep the folks in red hats happy.
Perhaps rather than proposing unneeded voting integrity legislation and touring the state giving out vaccine to Republican supporters, Governor DeSantis should do the job he was hired to do and help Floridians get past the pandemic, get our economy going, and develop innovative strategies to preserve and protect our environment.
Andrew Baxter
Port Charlotte
