As if we do not suffer enough from the Daily Sun’s Leftist editorial policies, they now punish us by dropping in an anti-DeSantis diatribe from the far-Left Orlando Sentinel paper, demanding that the governor “apologize for the COVID deaths in Florida.” This, like the daily deluge of anti-DeSantis letters to this editor, is apparently part of the Democrats’ panic to prevent DeSantis from running for president in 2024. As with every issue in their talking points — from “climate change” to economics — they change the facts to fit their narrative.
Amazingly, they have the audacity to compare Florida to New York! First, Florida’s population is now larger than New York: 21,538,187 compared to 20,201,249, according to the latest census, and the Empire State is bleeding population every day because of their liberal policies, taxes, and crime rate. Where do many of these “refugees” go? Florida!
More than any other state, Florida has had to receive a steady stream of out-of-state visitors. Unlike New York, we have the best weather, the best beaches, the Disney World complex, major sports teams (year-round), fishing, diving, boating, top medical facilities (including Mayo and Cleveland clinics), spring breakers, and better airport facilities. Florida is a favored international destination, and the visitors are often COVID carriers, pushing the numbers up disproportionately. We must accommodate “snowbirds,” and New York does not.
We also have a much larger senior population, which is more susceptible to COVID. Unlike New York’s governor (now scandalized out of office), DeSantis protected them!
