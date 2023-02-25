Talk about, calling the kettle black your governor is at it again as his Republican majority of lawmakers continue to try and pass laws that are socialist (government control) in nature, the very thing they accuse Democrats of.
To date make abortion illegal after six weeks, put a muzzle on teachers when it comes to things like Black history, same sex marriage, transgender, and using tax dollars to fund private charter while under-funding our public schools. Just in today’s newspaper 2/7 the taking over control of Disney World's governing board, our state biggest employer.
The political divide between the right and left has so consumed our lives to the point, that if your opinion is not the same as to whom you are conversing with, it may be a prelude to an argument or even violence.
With that said a new bill, (the granddaddy of them all) has been introduced called Constitutional Carry law. This would give a resident or non-resident of Florida that is at least 21 years of age the right to carry a concealed weapon. Now get this, without getting a license, any type of training on how to use a weapon or any background check of the person. This all come with the blessing of your governor andvseveral Republican lawmakers and county sheriff departments. Are you kidding me?
We have more guns than people in our country (340,000,000+) so now we need to conceal them, and this guy wants to be president. Wake up people!
