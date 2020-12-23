Editor:
Wow! What a wonderful parting gift from this administration to Putin. We already lost our allies, credibility, liberties and finally our security. Michael Moore warned us back in 2016 that Trump would turn our country into what Putin did by the "Russian Playbook."
In an election security congressional hearing a spokesman from Microsoft warned us that our software left "backdoor channels" for hacking. Was anyone listening? Seems some bad actors were paying attention.
Our own Florida legislators, many who signed the un-American Amicus brief, U.S. Rep. Greg Steube for one. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, Trump loyalists, their reason for voting down the Heroes Act is because state and local governments would "waste" the money and corporations weren't protected. Gov. Death DeSantis, promoting to herd immunity instead of science against COVID-19, resulting in thousands of unnecessary deaths. All have violated their oath of office, to protect and serve.
Our true heroes have been our honest free press. Thank you to the journalists, newspapers, magazines, local and cable news anchors who have kept us informed and our democracy alive, without you, all would have been lost. This very fragile democratic republic will only survive with people who uphold its U.S. Constitution, that all are created equal.
Ruth Volpe
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.