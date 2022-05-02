Editor:

In your editorial of April 23, you quote Ron DeSantis as saying that “I can’t have Castro to my south and Abrams to my north. That’d be a disaster”

What is the difference between Cuba’s Castro and Florida where teachers are afraid of offending the governor, where Disney loses its special status.

Just because it offended almighty DeSantis. Governor DeSantis signs anti-CRT legislation putting an end to corporate and educational indoctrination in Florida.

We are afraid of offending him because Big Brother is watching. He is really a mini-Trump.

Tony Espinosa

Punta Gorda

