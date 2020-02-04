Editor:
Could you hear the sighs of relief or the cheers following Gov. DeSantis' revamping of Common Core into BEST standards?
This rewrite seems to have the support of the educators who the governor wisely included in the process. It is encouraging to hear that civics and financial literacy will be strengthened.
For many years we have enhanced the coffers of curriculum publishers by periodically changing the rules of education. The real effect of these constant changes has hurt students, stressed families and unnecessarily burdened teachers. There will always be someone who can come up with a new plan to "improve" education. The reality is that well educated teachers who love their work will do their part to produce children who are ready to succeed as adults. And families need to do their part by valuing education and providing students with the tools: sleep, nutrition, regular attendance, involvement.
There are some realities of life: Not all kids are receptive to learning, not all kids are equally able to learn, school can't fix a chaotic home life, not all teachers have the same skill sets, we can offer equality of opportunity, we can't now or ever guarantee equal outcomes. I hope we can now fully embrace these positive changes and stop trying to reinvest the wheel. Let's shine with the reprieve we have be given.
Margaret Grover
Englewood
