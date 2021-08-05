So I'm driving down Midway Boulevard and look to the left and there in a church parking lot is a pickup truck with a Confederate Qanon flag and thought isn't that Florida in a "nut"shell.
Govenor Degutless doesn't want to declare a state of emergency because it might scare tourism away. Maybe he should be like the mayor in the movie "Jaws" and take his family to the beach and swim among the dead fish. What will scare tourists away is his lack of taking the virus seriously. Again he said Florida will not institute any restrictions to help protect people's rights. So why not go visit hospitals and give people who exercised their rights a big thank you as they take their last breath?
Then there's Senator Scott the swindler who had one of the biggest Medicaid fraud charges ever and he's concerned about the Democrats spending. Really! Then back blue Steube doo refused to honor the Capitol police who saved his butt an award honoring their valor. How about the cyber ninjas from Florida doing the ballot counting in Arizona, I think they took a break to go to the Comacom convention.
So when you delusional conspiracy theory whackos are on your way back from Trump the chump's inauguration in August could you bring me back a souvenir, like a shirt with Trump's picture that says I'm with stupid. The only positive about this virus is at least we're weeding out the ignorant. Lock him up.
