Editor:

Washington state, California, Italy, and every area that has employed a lockdown has started to see an improvement in the number of caronavirus cases. Even our stable genius has begun to realize that this is the approach to use.

Although if realized four months ago when it was suggested by medical experts many deaths would have been prevented. Why can’t DeSantis realize this? I am sure that Trump would be very proud of him for doing this. Our president found it difficult at his press conference yesterday to explain DeSantis‘ approach. Please governor, follow the lead of intelligent, knowledgeable people. Keep people home! Save lives. The way you are going it will be months before we reach our peak. Act like a true leader.

Wally Sadoff

Port Charlotte

