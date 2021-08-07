Well, it seems the vocal left is dominating the editorial section of the paper again, so I’m out of retirement. People who do not get vaccines are from both parties despite what the media may tell you. Unvaccinated “Russian Roulette” players have a 1 in 6 chance of finding the loaded chamber!
I am a Republican who has moved on from Donald Trump. I love the guy. I wish he were president. Amen! Why can’t the other party move on? We had a bunch of idiots storm the Capitol. You had a bunch of idiots burn down cities in the name of social justice? Both parties have stepchildren we want to keep in the closet, but can’t.
As for Trump in 2024? We can’t afford another octogenarian in the White House! Why, because the cruel media will not give the same pass they give to “Cue Card”, “No questions, please” Joe Biden. We have a shot in 2024. The Dems strategy worked well to a point. In collusion with the media, they spread and fear mongered Covid 19 to the utmost to push Biden, a one-term dinosaur, over the finish line and then pass the torch to Kamala. Unfortunately, they had forgotten how unlikeable she is.
I believe that DeSantis is our guy in 2024. He is well educated; a veteran and I believe he can tell the left wing to Go “blank” themselves with a lot more diplomacy that may be more palatable among the electorate.
