I’m writing to ask you to veto the disastrous net metering bill (HB 741). If passed it will hurt small businesses and harm the ability of Floridians to lower their electricity bills through rooftop solar panels. But maybe worst of all, this bill will slow our transition to 100% zero emission energy, which is necessary to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.
This bill was written by the utility monopoly. It is not in the interest of us regular people. A Mason Dixon survey showed 84% of Florida voters support net metering. Polling by Yale Climate Communications tells us that 62 % of Floridians are worried about global warming. 72% support regulating CO2 as a pollutant.
Florida Conservation Voter's Jonathan Webber summed it up: "Despite rising costs of living, including massive increases in monthly bills, the Florida Legislature just voted to make it harder for Floridians to install cost-saving rooftop solar panels, and to devastate an industry which provides thousands of good jobs. There is zero data or research to back up the assumptions in this bill. Its passage is nothing less than legislative malpractice. Florida's families deserve better, and the climate crisis demands better. Now it's on the governor to show he stands with families by vetoing this bad bill."
