It was evident during the 2018 campaign that DeSantis already had his sights on a much higher position but this would suffice in the meantime. And, it could have – if not for the pandemic. Leading Florida through the crisis never happened!
One excuse after another did not fix the unemployment nightmare for millions of Floridians – especially hospitality workers who already were part time, seasonal and had no benefits. We kept hearing millions of dollars were poured into IT or unanswered phone lines, but help never came to those waiting for their measly $275 payments. Charitable organizations stepped up as children learned about food banks, evictions and shared their family’s financial insecurity.
When Covid vaccines became available in December, it was another opportunity for Ron to gas up the jet and travel the state, promising to get the vaccine to seniors quickly. Instead of giving the health departments a mandate to set up an efficient delivery system, seniors were forced to wait overnight in cold, dark parks lacking sanitation. Next, we were told to log on to computers before 6 a.m. and choke down our frustration. As the governor rolled out more useless state websites and phone lines, the media insisted we answer every call or we’d miss our opportunity to get vaccinated. (This just became a mandate for even more scam calls and yet seniors still can’t get vaccinated!)
Ah! Spring break 2021 and another surge in the spread of Covid, including variant strains. When will you get it, Ron?
Marilyn A. Foley
Punta Gorda
