Gov. Ron DeSantis is carrying out a strategy based on that of famous dictatorships – Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, and today’s Iran:
1) Suppress dissent. In the above, dissenters and press who dared to tell the truth were killed or jailed. Can’t do that here, so the next best thing is pass a law allowing critics of politicians to be sued for defamation, and for political bloggers to register with the state (so they can be found?)
a. In a few weeks, I will be afraid to write this, and this newspaper will be afraid to publish it.
2) Give the masses someone to hate. It was the Jews and Poles in Nazi Germany. Here it’s LGBTQA+ and ‘woke’ people (whatever that is). The culture war is a useful distraction.
3) Control the education system by banning books and certain philosophies. (All three above.)
4) Arm your supporters. Unfettered gun ownership for everyone. Create a fear to dissent.
5) Control the election system. Did you ever notice that dictators are always overwhelmingly re-elected? The GOP ‘investigations' into imagined irregularities and 'reforms' are a smokescreen.
This is history. Look it up.
I don’t like the Democrats either. But today’s GOP is not ‘conservative’. They are not following a value system that any moral person would subscribe to.
DeSantis is dangerous. The state legislators, dreaming of cush jobs from his White House, will do anything he says.
Hopefully you can print this before it is too late.
