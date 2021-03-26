Editor:
In 2018, DeSantis campaigned as a moderate who claimed he would be a governor for the people. As his tenure as governor has progressed, however, he has blocked the wishes of Floridians and shown his true colors.
Most Floridians are concerned about the environment but we now have gas companies drilling in the Florida aquifer. He signed a bill to make sure Key West can’t regulate sunscreens in order to protect our reefs, and he has done little to address climate change. Floridians voted to allow released felons to regain the right to vote; however, DeSantis figured out a way to thwart that from happening.
Florida voters overwhelmingly expressed their wishes for the minimum wage to be gradually increased to $15 per hour but he opposed that, as well. The pop-up vaccination clinics allowing his wealthy supporters to jump ahead in line to get vaccinated is his piece de resistance, and when called on it, DeSantis childishly remarked that he would take his Covid vaccination sites elsewhere.
I hope Floridians are paying attention and that they will vote in 2022 for an ethical governor who actually honors what Florida voters want.
Laraine Bortner
Venice
