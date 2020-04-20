Editor:
If someone is responsible for the death of another person, it is a crime and there is a price to be paid. How about Mr. Trump and Gov. DeSantis? Together they are responsible for hundreds of deaths due to their cavalier treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their refusal to accept responsibility for this is abhorrent and violates every tenet of their constitutional obligations. On Jan. 22 Trump said "No, not at all" when asked if there were worries about the outbreak in China. He also said "we have it totally under control." Now he says he knew it "was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic." DeSantis, being a loyal Trumper, refused to close the beaches and non-essential businesses (really, guns are essential?) until last week. We had thousands of young folks elbow to elbow on the beaches.
South Korea has shown the world how to deal with this outbreak. They tested 5,200 people per million, we test 74 per million! This is as of March 17. Also, to date there are no reports of infection of their healthcare workers.
I know some people will disagree. I would be glad to show you my proof. If we had been told the truth by our leaders this may well have turned out differently. But no, Trump lied to us to cover his inability to govern and to keep his ratings up for the election. He and DeSantis should be jailed for these deaths.
Jim Faley
Port Charlotte
