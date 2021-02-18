Editor:
Ex-president Trump ordered only half the vaccines required to vaccinate the nation.
Could it be that Trump planned to preferentially vaccinate his insurrectionist supporters?
It might be true since today we see Trump supporter Governor DeSantis distributing vaccines to predominantly Trump supporting gated communities. North Korea and Russia have strong men dictators that are idolized by many of their citizens. Supporters who bend the knee get the most privileges.
These privileges can often make the difference between life and death. When DeSantis preferentially delivers life-saving vaccines to his supporters there is a frightening similarity. Dictators often take power by destroying the seat of democracy.
We have witnessed Trump let an attempt to destroy co-equal houses of democracy go unanswered for several hours. Had this succeeded Trump would effectively have become a dictator as the sole remaining source of power. The wise don’t idolize their leaders since they know their leaders serve them and the true power is with the people.
Leaders like President Biden don’t put themselves above the people and they reject idolization. They don’t preferentially distribute life-saving vaccines to their supporters. We are lucky that the vaccine makers ignored Trump’s insistence that hydrochloriquine and injecting bleach was a cure. If they had believed Trump there would have been no need for vaccines.
Sadly, the unwise still worship ex-President Trump even though he has left the nation in much worse shape than when he gained power.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
