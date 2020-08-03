Editor:
Magical thinking is the belief that one's ideas, thoughts, wishes, or actions can influence the course of events in the physical world.
President Trump and his clone, Florida Governor Ron De Santis, have pushed hard for early reopening and refused to mandate masks despite evidence that masks retard the transmission of Covid-19.
In case you missed it, on July 22, yesterday as I write this, Governor De Santis said:
“I’m here to tell you that things will get better when it comes to the coronavirus. They will get better because you have undertaken great efforts to protect yourself, your loved ones, your employees, colleagues, friends and neighbors.”
In other words, things are going to get better not because of anything he has done but because we, as individuals, are taking our own protective measures.
So, let’s look at what’s happening. I have diligently tracked and recorded the Covid numbers from the Florida Department of Health’s Web site.
Here are the numbers:
• From May 9 to May 31, a period of 23 days, the daily average of new cases was 656; of daily deaths 33; of new hospitalizations 135.
• From July 1 to July 23, a similar period of 23 days, the daily average for new cases was 10,323; of daily deaths 91; of new hospitalizations 351.
• For the last 7 days, July 17-23, the daily average of new cases was 10,585; for daily deaths 130; and for new hospitalizations 403.
Mike McCarter
Englewood
