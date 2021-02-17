Editor:
I am not impressed that the governor rolled into Port Charlotte with his “dog and pony” show touting his response to the pandemic. Where was he when the real work needed to be done?
The need for an organized process for the distribution of vaccines was something that most average Americans knew from virtually the onset of the pandemic. Before any vaccine was approved for use, there were months of pre-planning that should have been accomplished here in Florida as it was in many other places. But when the magic moment hit and vaccines became available in Florida, Governor DeSantis rolled out a disjointed mess that was more akin to blood sport than order and organization.
The mad dash for vaccines by anyone and everyone hit the state like a major hurricane, and the governor had no answer. Systems crashed, counties scrambled for platforms, and funding the process was spotty at best. As it became evident that Florida had become the model of inefficiency, the governor’s office finally began working on a state-wide system that should have been devised and modeled months ago, and we still don’t know whether this new system is actually working.
So, when there is disorder, distraction seems to work to cover-up for deficiencies.
Michael Wronkovich
Port Charlotte
