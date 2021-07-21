The Daily Sun reported recently that COVID hospitalizations in Florida are rising. New cases in Florida peaked in January at almost 16,000 per day. They dropped to under 1,400 in June. But then they started rising again, up to over 6,000, and rising fast. When cases were falling, everybody decided COVID was over and quit wearing masks and getting vaccinated. But it isn’t over, and the Delta variant is hitting while everyone’s guard is down.
The vaccines are amazingly effective, but 95% effective means you don’t get sick, not that you don’t get infected. And Delta is very contagious. The good news is the vaccinated don’t get sick. The bad news is they don’t know they’re carrying the virus and they’re spreading it.
DeSantis says we can either protect the economy or protect against the virus. But that’s wrong. Getting vaccinated and wearing a mask indoors with strangers when you can won’t affect the economy. Over 38,000 Floridians have died of COVID. We now have safe, effective vaccines. Any death from now on is preventable.
But DeSantis will do nothing. He wants to be president. He thinks his best shot is to downplay and ignore the virus. In the movie “Shrek” Prince Farquaad announces to his knights, “Some of you may die, but it's a sacrifice I am willing to make.” DeSantis thinks it’s necessary some of his constituents die so he can become president. But it’s a sacrifice he’s willing to make. DeSantis is vaccinated, are you?
