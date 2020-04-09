Editor:
Dear Floridians, I guess by now the truth is out. Our rookie governor decided that revenue was more important than human life.
This man was not able to make a decision on his own (shelter in place). He had to keep in touch with that other talking head Trump. When almost all the other states, governors and mayors inplemented the shelter in place rule, DeSantis made a decision to keep beaches, restaurants open, and have flights continue to come into our area with known states like New York, NJ, to have a major outbreak of the coronavirus.
When money comes before a human life I say enough is enough. This so-called Republican administration (Trumpsters) have told the American people that everything is fine, well add that to the very long list of Trump lies. The blame will happen and the truth will come out down the road, and yes McConnell you can't block this one. Govenor DeSantis shame on you for the lives we have lost in Florida so far. You do have blood on your hands. Once again Florida has elected book smart and common sense dumb.
James Freed
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.