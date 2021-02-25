Editor:
During Hurricane Michael I volunteered to go to Mexico Beach to assist two years ago. As we all remember a total disaster, we were setting up cots and unloading trailers with water and food.
One day we were told to expect visitors as it was before the governor's race. So in comes DeSantis with his entourage and about 20 guys on motorcycles “bikers for Trump.” They set it up to look like DeSantis was helping so they gave him a case of water to carry in the school. Photographs were taken. He and his bikers got back on the road and went to next location.
This past week I was volunteering at Port Charlotte vaccination site and he was coming down to Kings Gate to give vaccinations and they didn’t have enough nurses to put shots in arms, so they took some that were assigned to Harold Avenue over there. This guy is the pits. He is just like Trump.
Richard Farrell
Punta Gorda
