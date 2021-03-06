Editor:

Florida Governor DeSantis finds himself in a dilemma.

On the one hand, he asserts in a statement, “Florida held the smoothest, most successful election of any state in the country,” yet pressure from Trump supporters and others who claim the presidential election was “rigged,” have the governor proposing legislation that would “fix” alleged weaknesses in the state’s voting systems.

The legislation proposes such things as reducing ballot drop boxes (which have not had serious problems other than former President Trump claiming, without facts, the contrary) and requiring mail-in ballot registration annually rather than every two years.

As is often the case with such “election integrity” legislation, the overall intent is to suppress the vote. The fact is, Republicans do better when fewer people participate in the electoral process.


DeSantis and his supporters are following the same tired playbook. Rather than look at ways the Republican party can adapt to changing demographics and reach out to young people and minorities, they work to suppress the vote. Many other states, especially Georgia, are using similar strategies.

Those of us who regard ourselves as regular citizens are not without influence in situations like these. Beside letting our state elected officials know how we feel about voter suppressing legislation, we can also express our sentiments at the ballot box. That is, of course, if they let us.

Judy Minier

Punta Gorda

