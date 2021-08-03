In recent days, Florida Governor DeSantis has changed his tune and is now urging his supporters — who are getting Covid 19 at an alarming rate — to get vaccinated. Anyone who thinks our governor has had an epiphany and now advocates truth and science, is kidding themselves. The governor's actions are raw politics at their worst.
According to a recent article in Forbes, from July 16 to July 23, Florida had 73,199 new Covid-19 cases, a 60% increase over prior week. We continue to be a state where less than half of the population is vaccinated. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus center, there were at least 282 deaths during that period.
These statistics suggest the governor woke up, realized he is killing his voters, and is now urging people to get vaccinated. While we applaud the governor for more aggressively pushing vaccines, he continues to refuse masking and other steps recommended by public health officials.
Most troubling of all, is the fact the Florida Health Department continues to only report Covid-19 cases on a weekly, not daily, basis. This refusal to have current information — even if it is bad news — is a hallmark for power-hungry leaders such as our governor who want to keep the truth from constituents.
In the Fall of 2022, this governor's name will be on the ballot and voters will have a chance to choose someone more effective as their leader.
