Editor:
Florida citizens are currently living the old "Frog in the Kettle" story thanks to Gov. DeSantis. In two years as governor he has worked to suppress our 1st Amendment Freedom of Speech rights, to suppress the Voters Rights Act, to revoke or to neuter state Constitutional amendments passed by we, the people, and to reward his donors and supporters by putting them at the front of the line for COVID vaccines (after they spent 10 months intentionally downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic).
As our governor slowly chips away at our rights and slowly creates more and more privileges for his elite VIP supporters, he believes that we citizens won't notice, won't care, and won't do anything to oppose his fascist reign. His strategy is to continue to take away our rights until we are used to living in a state with fewer rights and more government interference.
If you value your freedoms, value your vote, value your voice, value your participation in government, now is the time to let our state legislators know how strongly you feel.
DeSantis' policies are not Republican and are certainly not conservative. As Ronald Reagan once said, “Man is not free unless government is limited. There's a clear cause and effect here that is as neat and predictable as a law of physics: As government expands, liberty contracts.”
DeSantis' attempts to expand government's overreach to take away even more rights must be stopped. He is clearly afraid of a citizenry prepared to speak out.
Dan Lambert
North Port
