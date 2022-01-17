Gov. Desantis's recent comments about the Jan. 6 insurrection deserve examination. He falsely compared the insurrection to the 2017 shooting of Rep. Scalise based on news coverage rather on the basis of their political significance. His claims that the Scalise shooting warranted only a "one-, two-day story" because the attack, carried out by a left-wing radical, "totally undercut [the media's] preferred narrative."
Unlike the 2011 shooting of Rep. Gabby Giffords, where six people died, or the assault on the Capitol where one person died and four policeman committed suicide in the aftermath, no one died or was permanently handicapped in the Scalise shooting. The Scalise shooting revealed the terrible tensions already surfacing during the Trump years, but its significance cannot be compared with the attack by thousands on the Capitol to thwart the certification of the presidential election.
He also argues that "it's an insult to people when you say it's an insurrection, and then a year later nobody has been charged with that (crime)." As he should know, the law is designed to work slowly. DeSantis's premature conclusion merely pushes the Republican spin that Jan. 6 was, as Rep. Andrew Clyde said, just another day of “normal tourist visits.”
Finally, he dismissed the Jan. 6 committee's investigation because "most Floridians" are occupied by concerns for "jobs, education" etc. Our concern with everyday matters does not diminish our concern with what is holding together our great nation. We are hopeful it is the rule of law, not the rule of DeSantis or Trump.
