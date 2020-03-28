Editor:
I work with Catholic charities in DeSoto County. Twenty-six percent of the people living here are below poverty level. Most of our funding comes from outside the county. Many here are unemployed or underemployed and that was before the pandemic. Please consider including the following in the COVID-19 stimulus bill:
• Expressly provide charitable nonprofits with $60B in any emergency funding. The charitable sector needs an immediate infusion of $60 billion and a mechanism constructed for a rapid infusion of cash to those organizations serving immediate needs in communities facing lost and declining revenue due to the pandemic.
• Increase funding for the Emergency Food and Shelter Program from the existing FY 2020 $125 million to $250 million to help people experiencing dire poverty to obtain rental and utility assistance and food aid.
• Temporarily increase the maximum SNAP benefit by 15% to respond to increased demand for food assistance.
• Increase funding to prevent homelessness. Provide an additional $15 billion for McKinney-Vento Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG) and $5 billion for short-term rental assistance, like the Disaster Housing Assistance Program (DHAP).
Ann DeNicolo
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.