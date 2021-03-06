Editor:

An open letter to Governor DeSantis:

I want to say thank you for your leadership during this coronavirus crisis. While I do not necessarily agree with all of your decisions, I still respect you, your office, and your direction. And yes, I will respectfully agree to disagree.

I saw that you recently came to the Kings Gate community in Port Charlotte to promote vaccinations. I am certain that you were well received there. I understand that many of the residents are over 65 and in dire need of the vaccinations.

I would submit to you that much of southwest Florida has received less than its fair share of the doses. I want to take this one step further. Recently individuals from our RV resort contacted the DeSoto County Department of Health Director Mary Kay Burns, RN. Like Kings Gate, many of our residents are over the age of 65, many have co-morbidities, some do not know how to use a computer, some are frail or fragile in health and do not leave their homes.

We advised Director Burns that we have a medical doctor, and sufficient medical support personnel that are willing to administer vaccinations to our resort community. The only thing missing is the vaccine. Director Burns felt that we had a great idea, however, she does not have access to the needed medication. We could see the anguish in her eyes as she had to turn down our offer.

Al Alvord

Arcadia

