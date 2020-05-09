Editor:
Saturday's (April 26) letters "Trump lovers should give back checks," "Trump's response to virus was very poor," "Trump may be worst President in history." You just have to laugh at the left's continual foaming at the mouth over Trump's win in 2016.
I can't wait until November when we do it again, lol. Then maybe Don Jr. for a couple terms? How about Jared Kushner after that? That'd really get their goat. One letter insinuated Trump is the cause of Covid-19 deaths. When you have nothing, you spew untruths. Russia collusion, obstruction, bribery, quid pro quo, and now killer.
Nothing surprises us anymore, we stand with our President, we are proud of our President, and we love America as our President does. Sorry you Liberals are so miserable. My only advice to you is get used to it. Especially when the best you have to offer is a groping, sniffing, senile man who half the time doesn't know where he's at or is hardly able to complete his train of thought.
I'd love to see a good Democratic candidate who could actually give President Trump a run for his money. I've voted for presidents from both parties over the years, but Trump has been one hell of a great President, so four more years is in order! #Trump2020.
Connie Bogard
North Port
