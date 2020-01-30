Editor:
My take on the the impeachment trial is this: The Democrat’s have presented a case with reams of sworn testimony and a cast of witnesses who had direct involvement in the Article of Impeachment regarding Trump’s seeking foreign aid in his re-election campaign.
As for the Article involving Obstruction of Congress Trump has been obstructing Congress since the impeachment inquiry began and is still going on as I write this email. The President’s attorneys seem to be arguing about the process and not refuting the evidence presented.
Whether additional witnesses and testimony is allowed, it doesn’t matter. The Senate will vote to dismiss the charges and move on. This is nothing more than entertainment for the masses like the Circus Maximus in Rome. “Turn loose the Lions." What a sham and a shame.
Walt Deptula
Punta Gorda
