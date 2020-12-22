Editor:
Unluckily we have added more debt in the last four years than all administrations since WWII. Maybe Republicans are just unlucky in who they choose to lead.
Be it deaths from pandemics, lost jobs or ballooning debt it all too often occurs during Republican control. This is in spite of Republican rhetoric about being careful in governance and conservative on debt.
Now if you are in a casino and the person next to you loses much more often then they win will you match their bet? The wise will bet against them but some will argue that sooner or later the person’s bad luck will change so they keep betting with them. This is the situation with Republican politics as they were in control as most depressions and recessions occurred. Yet like holding onto a falling stock, a minority still think that next time round something good will come out of the next Republican administration should it ever occur.
Eighty-one million voters, the most ever in our history, went for a winning bet and gave Biden a landslide victory. They bet against a loser in Donald Trump.
Odds are strong for the President Biden's vaccination effort to defeat the virus and restore the nation to Obama prosperity — even building it back better than ever. Our luck has changed and we are now back on track again.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
