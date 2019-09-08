Editor:

For once, I find myself in agreement with the gun fetishists. They claim that mental health is the real cause of gun violence in our countries. That is true, in that too many people with mental health problems have ready access to assault weapons.

Do you think there aren't mental health problems in every other country? Do you think that youthful alienation doesn't exist elsewhere? Listen to some Norwegian Black Metal; it would scare the bejeebers out of you. And yet, so many other large countries count their annual gun deaths in the dozens or hundreds, not in the tens of thousands like the U.S.

The whole mental health argument is a device from the "Look, squirrel!" school of public discourse, designed to direct attention away from the obvious: There is a very destructive, unhealthy obsession with guns in this country.

John Butler

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments