Congratulations on your editorial on political campaigning from last Saturday! I believe it was right on point, so much so that it speaks on parts of the reason why I support the re-election of Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch.
Mr. Deutsch is the only commission candidate that I feel went out of his way to earn his name on our ballot. He’s been campaigning all over our county for months; in fact, he and his supporters have even waved their signs in 90-degree heat for hours on end to garner attention. If you know Florida’s unpredictable weather and heat, willingly standing in it is pretty impressive! In this way, I believe Mr. Deutsch’s determination and efforts to earn his name back on the ballot is inspiring.
Stephen R. Deutsch has demonstrated experience, leadership qualities, and strong work ethics throughout his career as our commissioner and 21 elected service years as a member of Charlotte County. He supports our veterans, first-responders, and seniors as one himself, he opposes the bigger government and higher taxation, and he fights for smaller local businesses to create jobs and expand our tax bases. As outlined in your editorial, Mr. Deutsch’s campaign is truly a blueprint of what a candidate should become and aspire to do.
I hope you join me and many others in voting for Stephen R. Deutsch as commissioner!
