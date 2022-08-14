Let me introduce myself,, not for my glorification, but so you know I do have some knowledge and ability to judge people. I am a retired RN with a degree in business, a masters degree in administration and a juris doctor in law. I directed an ER/OP department for 18 years and ended my working years as a family law attorney. I do have experience judging people.
Now to the point. It has been my honor and privilege to know Stephen R. Deutsch. He is what few others could be described as a true statesman. Many have already written talking of this man's talents but please permit me to emphasize how accurate they are. He routinely is at the Port Charlotte Y in early AM cheering his fellow attendees in their health endeavors. Next, he suits up and is off to meetings.
You could count on one hand the meetings he is scheduled to attend and has missed. He truly cares about the citizens he is representing. He displays this caring in his responsiveness to any contact or request and attendance and participation in meetings of all nature - political, social or other.
He has several qualities like getting things done, not just talking about doing it and I have never heard this statesman denigrate another person. I have witnessed his kindness to folks who happen to hold differing political opinions.
I am 77 and this is the first letter to editor I have written. But Deutsch has earned my support.
