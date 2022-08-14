Editor:

Let me introduce myself,, not for my glorification, but so you know I do have some knowledge and ability to judge people. I am a retired RN with a degree in business, a masters degree in administration and a juris doctor in law. I directed an ER/OP department for 18 years and ended my working years as a family law attorney. I do have experience judging people.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments