My first encounter with the Honorable Stephen R. Deutsch was at the local Y, more than 6 years ago, at 5:30 a.m. He was head of a roundtable set up near the entrance with a curious mixture of our local community. He had an amazing way of building friendships with people of different races, cultures, and political affiliations.
Though we became friends over our shared conservative beliefs (and proud Bronx roots), it always impressed me to see how well Stephen got along with Democrats and Socialists alike. He never discriminated. He was a good listener and we all enjoyed arguing and elevating our views over the daily news. We solved much of the world’s problems in less than 30 minutes. He made sure we celebrated every birthday and comforted members who lost a loved one. It didn’t surprise me to see the same individuals come out to support him during campaign events.
I had the opportunity to work for Stephen in 2021 and witnessed his tireless work on Gaines Park, supporting our veterans and first responders. He would always do his best to resolve the issues of our residents and made himself available for unexpected guests. He treasured every gift, no matter how small. I tried to hide a few of his tchotchkes; he always found them.
He would like to serve you for four more years. I wholeheartedly endorse our commissioner and encourage you to vote for him on August 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.