As veterans and all citizens of Charlotte County consider who to choose for County Commissioner, I ask that they review the record of current Commissioner, Stephen R. Deutsch. Throughout his time as Charlotte County Commissioner, he has been committed to meeting the needs of our veterans and seniors. Stephen R. personally attends monthly meetings of local Veterans Groups (including the American Legion, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Charlotte County Veterans Council) to ensure he understands and supports their needs.
Stephen has actively participated in fundraising for the Vietnam Wall in Punta Gorda and The William R. Gaines Memorial Park. He has offered help and guidance to the leadership of the Military Heritage Museum and was very active in the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event held in 2020. The Memorial Day events at the Veterans Memorial Park in Punta Gorda, the Veterans Day Parades in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, and the Veterans Day Remembrance at the William R. Gaines Memorial Park have all had organizational support from Commissioner Deutsch. He has presented countless Declarations honoring our Veterans and makes it a point to ensure everyone knows our county includes a significant Veteran population.
Having served in the U.S. Coast Guard, Commissioner Deutsch knows firsthand what our veterans have experienced to keep our country free and what needs to be done to keep us free. When voting on Aug. 23, 2022, please ensure that Stephen R. Deutsch remains our County Commissioner.
