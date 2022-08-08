I’ve known Stephen R. Deutsch for almost two years. In that time, he’s enthusiastically promoted Charlotte County as Florida’s premieer county, and the #1 county in Florida for veterans. In my experience collaborating with him on events via Charlotte County Veterans Council, Stephen R. Deutsch faithfully shows up for Charlotte County.
Stephen R. Deutsch consistently supports the entire community — not just veterans, but law enforcement, firefighters, seniors, and anyone else who loves Charlotte County and calls it home, whether year-round or seasonal. Stephen R. Deutsch is visible, approachable, a man of action, brings all parties together to resolve concerns quickly and amicably, and believes in working together to achieve the best possible outcome for all, not just his supporters.
He has been instrumental in developing William R. Gaines, Jr. Veterans Memorial Park, with monuments celebrating and remembering the service of military service members and first responders fallen, past, present, and future. He has helped coordinate Veterans Day parades, Memorial Day events, and several other functions to unite the community in appreciation of those who have served, sacrificed, defended, and protected. He is highly patriotic, thankful for our nation and freedom, working tirelessly to ensure we remember why and how we are able to enjoy our sacred freedoms, lest we forget and they erode.
