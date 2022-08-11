Stephen R. Deutsch has a foremost understanding of the lifestyle we enjoy in Charlotte with our low density, high quality of life and focus on safety. He has always advocated for as many residents in Charlotte County as any public servant ever could.
Residing in the city of Port Charlotte’s, 4th District, he has kept an eye on local issues and is always been able to understand with what is happening in the rest of the county. Stephen R’s golden reputation has been for being an advocate for veterans and first responders the diligently serve the residents of Charlotte County. His benign belief in these unique protectors is only equaled by the his dedication to memorialize their efforts of service in our community and country.
The construction of the law enforcement and veteran’s memorial monuments at William R. Gaines Jr. Memorial Park, is a testament to his commitment to those who paid the ultimate price for our freedoms. Every individual adult strives the have a legacy to pass on the next generation, few individuals establish a legacy that becomes a permeant trans-generational landmark. Stephen R Deutsch continues to that, with a handshake and smile.
When residents go to vote this August for their public servants, they should align their conscious choice with the candidate which resembles the values of our community regarding our progression towards our future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.