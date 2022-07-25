I have known Stephen R. Deutsch since we began building the Vietnam Wall in Punta Gorda. Stephen R. has been the most ardent supporter of the veterans community ever since I have known him. He has been the chaplin on the Charlotte County Veterans Council for as long as I can remember. He has been at the forefront of all issues concerning veterans, and has been the moving force behind so many veterans issues and causes.
I have watched him at many commission meetings, and I really have come to appreciate his dedication and knowledge about how the county should operate. He has always taken the citizens best interest to heart, be it planning long term growth, or working on complex tax issues.
When we were forced to move the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event, Stephen R. paved the way with the county so we could hold the event at Charlotte Sports Park. Without his guidance and leadership, we would have had to cancel the event, instead, it was more successful than we ever imagined.
So not just veterans causes, but in every bit of county business, he has made so many good things happen.
I would without a doubt endorse Stephen R. Deutsch for another term as the county commissioner for district 4.
He is a proven leader, without a doubt, the best candidate.
