Editor:

I have known Stephen R. Deutsch since we began building the Vietnam Wall in Punta Gorda. Stephen R. has been the most ardent supporter of the veterans community ever since I have known him. He has been the chaplin on the Charlotte County Veterans Council for as long as I can remember. He has been at the forefront of all issues concerning veterans, and has been the moving force behind so many veterans issues and causes.


