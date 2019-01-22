Editor:
A leader in North Port says that if we fail to set our own future the developers will do it.
Let's hear more from this viewpoint and apply it to Charlotte County.
The recent Punta Gorda assembly launching a new master plan was a beginning. But some saw it as heavy with speakers/developers telling us how successful they have been and will be if we will just leave our future to them.
That day's program appeared to assume that development is good, and the bigger, the quicker, the better. That attitude parallels the themes seen by many on the Charlotte County Commission and staff, some of whom never met a big time development scheme they didn't swoon over.
Let's slow down a bit to catch our breaths from the race to stuff as much as we can into Charlotte County. Let's think about what we like about Charlotte County and how to maintain those things.
Most developers, by nature, aren't much interested in maintaining. They are all about "transforming."
Did you come to Charlotte County because it was ripe for buildings that block access to the water, because it was likely that condo towers would attract more people than our infrastructure can handle, because of potential that the river, the harbor, and everything they provide will be stressed by "transformational development" beyond Nature's ability to handle?
If so, sit back and watch it happen.
Robert L. Burns
Punta Gorda
